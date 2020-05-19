AAI asst manager distributes relief materials

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: Sarita Mech, Assistant Manager, AAI distributed relief materials at Natun Basti and Palasbari area among 60 poor families.

Notably, primarily engaged in fishing, the people of these villages have not yet received any sort of help or aid from the government.

In fact this was the only aid they have received till date. Besides, Mech also helped with Rs 1000 in cash to Anna Das wife of Late Luku Ram Das of Natun Basti for her treatment and medicines.

Notably, Anna has been living in extreme poverty with her two daughters after the death of her husband. Another woman Bhanu Das wife of late Ghukle Das was also given Rs 500 by Mech as financial assistance for her medicines.