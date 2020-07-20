AAI donates food supply vehicle to HKM-Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 20: Airports Authority of India, North East Region donated a food delivery vehicle to Hare Krishna Movement, Guwahati (HKMG) which is aimed at distributing free meals to people at various locations in Guwahati.

The vehicle was procured by AAI under its Corporate Social Responsibility scheme and was donated to HKMG on July 17 at the Regional Headquarters, NER of AAI. Ramesh Kumar, Airport Director, LGBI Airport Guwahati handed over the keys to the members of HKMG in presence of members of AAI’s CSR team led by Maya Devi J, General Manager, AAI.