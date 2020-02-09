AAI opens training centre for ANS professionals in Guwahati

Northeast witnesses unprecedented growth of air traffic

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 9: Airports Authority of India (AAI), being the largest Airport Operator and Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) in the country, has been providing the Aeronautical Telecommunication Services (part of Global Aviation Telecommunication Network) to manage its civil aviation requirements in order to ensure safe and expeditious air transportation system.

To give a fillip to the manpower network, Vineet Gulati, Member-Air navigation Services, AAI, has inaugurated a regional training centre for ANS professionals at Regional HQ, NER here on Saturday.

The function was also attended by the Executive Director, ANS, Pan Singh, Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, AAI-NER, Ramesh Kumar, Airport Director, Guwahati Airport and the general managers of AAI.

Because of the rapid growth of aviation sector witnessed in late 90s and beginning of this century, a huge pool of trained CNS personnel (now known as ATSEP Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel worldwide) was required to install, commission, operate, maintain and upgrade the safety critical CNS/ATM systems.

To meet the high density of air traffic over the Indian airspace, AAI embarked in deployment of vital communication, navigation and surveillance equipment on major and minor airports based on latest technology.

Though AAI had one premier Training Institute at Prayagraj Civil Aviation Training College, an institute of international repute and now ICAO certified ATSTO (Air Traffic Service Training Organization), it was not able to fulfil the requirement of providing required training to large number of persons who were being inducted.

As the air traffic was witnessing an unprecedented growth, northeastern region was not untouched with this development. AAI deployed latest CNS/ ATM system at almost all airports of this region so that the airspace over NER is controlled more efficiently and safely by air traffic controllers.

Keeping the equipment deployed in NER by CNS directorate in mind and due to recent requirements of on-the-job proficiency checks, revalidation and refresher courses for ATSEPs, introduction of On the Job Training, it was felt that there should be an independent establishment to coordinate and implement the various policy initiatives of CHQ on training matters.

AAI Corporate HQs accepted this proposal and accorded approval for establishment of Regional Training Centre North Eastern Region to be functional under the control of general manager (CNS) NER at RHQ NER.

At RTC-NER, various PLI and Non-PLI courses on VHF, AMSS, DVOR, DME, ILS, PSR, MSSR, Data Communication Networking courses in addition to Refresher, Re-validation of proficiency courses to meet various regulatory requirements will be conducted.

The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) part of global aviation telecommunication network, installed at 15 locations all over India were almost 20 years old and the ATSEP (Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel) were having difficulty in maintaining these systems to provide continuous service due to the obsolescence of the hardware and limitations of the software which was not designed to handle such huge volume of traffic growth.