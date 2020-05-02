AAI, UNDP, CRPF distribute food amid corona crisis

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 2: Support During Pandemic (SDP) extended by the Airports Authority of India in collaboration with UNDP and Jawans of CRPF during nationwide lockdown reached out to 321 households within Pub Rajapara Youth Club and Kothalguri Village across the Chandubi Lake belt in April.

While, distributing the ration and food kits, Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, AAI said that Airports in NE are equally worried for the people who have suffered due to lockdown, especially the population living around our airports.

All the Airports in the region are extending help to the needy by distributing food grain, dry ration and masks so that people, he added. “With the help of UNDP, AAI is identifying gap areas in around 15 villages of Rani Block where we are providing healthcare services, sanitation equipment, livelihood tools and related items that could benefit their lives,” said Jindal.

With the support of the 175 BN CRPF, Rani and an accommodating environment through music as a psychosocial tool, the SDP successfully completed its third drive, with a total reach-out to 821 households till date. Moreover, the drive will also reach out to stagnant labour communities within the block.

On the other hand, a similar food grain distribution was also carried out at Tezpur Airport on April 29 in the surrounding areas of Holeshwar and Goraimari villages. Airport Director, Tezpur Airport RN Singh said that food relief materials donated by Airports Authority at Tezpur covered the surrounding areas of Holeshwar and Goraimari, Dekargoan and Dhekiajuli.