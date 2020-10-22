AAI’s in-house artist promotes local art, music

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: The Airports Authority of India employees at North East Region who are contributing to the forming of in-house artist’s forum for the Northeast Region are now showcasing their talents on various platforms.

On October 20, Jagadish Baishya, Anil Kr Kalita, Gautam Goswami, Brijesh Nishad and Pallav Das jointly presented an Assamese song ‘Xaratar Padulit’ dedicated for all the employees of AAI Northeast Region.

An inaugural programme was also held at the conference hall of the AAI Regional HQ, Guwahati where M Suresh, Regional Executive Director, AAI, North East Region announced the release of the song to AAI employees in presence of GM, HoD, recognised Employees Union representatives.

In his message to the AAI family and the emerging in-house artists, Suresh said that there is no age factor to showcase his/her talents. “As we all are aviation professionals and have different hobbies and choices of arts, we should not limit our inner artist. It is the region which has given many renowned artists in the past. And to nurture the legacy everyone should participate as per their choice and interest,” he added.