Aamar Prayash distributes essential commodities 

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 14: Under the patronage of Aamar Prayash: A platform for positive thinking, a Facebook page in association with the people of Nitai-Panidehing area of Sivasagar distributed essential commodities to the needy people in this Covid situation on Sunday.

The essential commodities were distributed in Nitaipukhuri Bokpora Gaon, Ghasi Gaon, Naojan, Gohainbari tea estate among the needy people on Sunday. The Books and Pens were also distributed among the students of that area. The essential commodities, books and pens were distributed among the 60 families of that area on Sunday. Bitul Saikia, chief admin of the Aamar Prayash and others were present on the occasion.