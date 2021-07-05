AAMSU demands eviction of alleged encroachment at weekly market 

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, July 4: The All Assam Minorities Students Union (AAMSU) has demanded eviction of illegal encroachment and construction at Bechiamri-Ghansimuli weekly market under Dalgaon revenue circle. AAMSU advisor Ainuddin Ahmed, vice president Abdur Rahman Biswash said that the large part of the two markets has been occupied illegally and a RCC building has been set up without permission from the concerned authority.

“We appealed to the district administration several times to reshuffle the market evicting the illegal construction for the last two years but no action has been taken as of now,” they said.

They alleged that Dalgaon CO and Darrang DC visited the markets and assured them to take necessary action but suddenly the process was stopped. Meanwhile, Mahbubul Alam, president of the Darrang AAMSU raised concern over local legislator’s attitude in this regard. They warned concerned authorities to take measures of the same and take necessary steps immediately. Apart from this, the organisation urged the Assam CM and agriculture minister to look into the matter for the greater interest of the local public.