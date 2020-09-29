AAMSU demands justice for Lafikul

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 29: The All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) demanded justice for former ABMSU president Lafikul Islam Ahmed who was brutally murdered by miscreants in 2017 in Kokrajhar.

Addressing the reporters at a press conference held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Tuesday, AAMSU president Rejaul Karim Sarkar slammed the state government and BTC administration for not taking stern steps to identify the involved culprits with Lafikul Islam Ahmed murder case. He said that even though the state government handed over the case to CBI and even after SIT completed its investigation, yet no reports have been made public till date. Sarkar urged the state government to immediately take stern initiatives and punished the culprits at the earliest. He further demanded the government to put a stop on the atrocities carried against the minority people in the state.

He alleged that minority people are being deprived of their due development and only being used as vote banks by successive governments. Sarkar urged all political parties including BPF, UPPL, Congress, BJP, GSP, AIUDF to make a clear stand over the welfare aspects for the minorities in their BTC election manifestos. On BTC council elections, he said that AAMSU wants early conduct of BTC election within October as it is the democratic right of the people to have its elected government rather than the Governor’s rule. He urged the state government and election commission to take necessary steps for the same by keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols.