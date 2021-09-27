AAMSU denies role in Garukhuti violence

HT Correspondent

Dalgaon, Sept 26: All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) has come down on the state government saying it is trying to suppress the voice of minority even as it denied its role in recent Garukhuti incident.

“We have no links with the violence took place during eviction at Garukhuti, Sipajhar of Darrang. We did not collect any money from any individuals but have the records of who collected and will produce that before the investigation agencies if required,” said AAMSU advisor Ainuddin Ahmed.

Moreover, AAMSU vice president Abdur Rahman expressed his doubts over the government’s intentions.

“We have nothing to do with violence but raised the issues of the people evicted before the concerned authority”, said the vice president.

Nur Islam and the president of state Ittehad Front, Jiarul Hoque also dismissed the allegations.

