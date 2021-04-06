AAMSU pays tribute to martyred Jawans

HT Correspondent

Margherita, April 5: The All Assam Minorities Students Union (AAMSU) Margherita Regional Committee on Monday paid rich tribute to 22 CRPF jawans who got martyrdom as more than 400 Maoists mercilessly attacked them at Chattisgarh on Saturday.

President Mukshed Ali and general secretary Siraj Ali,Khurshid Ansari said that 400 Maoists who ambushed security personnel mercilessly killed 22 CRPF and injuring 32 jawans left whole country in deep sorrow.

Mukshed Ali urged the government at the state and centre to not politicise the ambush and to prevent such incidents in future.