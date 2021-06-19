AAPATSU demands CBI probe into alleged misuse of funds during panchayat election 

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, June 18: The Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Students’ Union (AAPATSU) has put forward a five-point charter of demands to the chief minister and governor of Arunachal Pradesh including a CBI enquiry into alleged large-scale corruption during the PRI elections in the state in 2020.

The students’ body has threatened to launch a democratic movement if the government does not fulfil its demands within 15 days.

AAPATSU mentioned that the representation was in regard to rampant corrupt practices being deliberately carried out by the present government and its officials in gross abuse of power and position resulting in the derailment of rule of law against the mandate of a welfare state.

AAPATSU has demanded a CBI enquiry into alleged misuse of multi crore funds of local bodies during the state’s Panchayati Raj election-2020.

AAPATSU further demanded a CBI enquiry for non-completion of the Trans Arunachal Highway and 4 Lane Highway from Banderdewa to Hollongi via Naharlagun – Itanagar.

Other demands included immediate scrapping/ repealing of the Arunachal Pradesh district based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act 2015 and new Amendment Act-2020 within 15 days, immediate scrapping of department of Tawang and West Kameng (DoT & WK)/ department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs, and publication of a white paper on Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) Fund Allocated from department and environment and forest, government of India.

AAPATSU also demanded scrapping or repealing of the draconian law, The Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.