AASAA Margherita College Primary Association formed

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 27: All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) Margherita College Primary Association was formed on Saturday at Margherita Block Development office. AASAA Margherita Regional Committee president Jarnel Minz and assistant secretary Samuel Topno said that for the upcoming Margherita College Students Union General Election for the year 2021 – 2022, AASAA Margherita College Primary Association Committee is formed.

“Again with AASAA banner candidate Dipak Topno for president post, Nishi Barwa for vice president, Anjali Kunwari for general secretary, Francis Barla for sports secretary, Anushka Ekka for girls common room secretary and Ajay Jatopdhara for boys common room secretary shall contest for the Margherita College Students Union upcoming election,” said Jarnel Minz.