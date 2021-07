DEMOW, July 14: The All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow Regional Committee and AASAA, Kharahat and Khongia primary committee paid tribute to Justin Lakra, founder president of AASAA on his sixth death anniversary in Kharahat puja ghar premises and Khongia club house on Tuesday.

AASAA, Demow Regional Committee along with Kharahat and Khongia primary committee paid tribute to Justin Lakra by offering flowers and lighting earthen lamps in front of the photo of Justin Lakra in Kharahat puja ghar premises and Khongia club house. In the programme, Junaki Pandav, assistant secretary of AASAA, district committee; Lalit Tanti, secretary of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee along with leaders of AASAA, Kharahat and Khongia primary committees were also present.