AASAA reiterates its demand for ST status

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 6: Karbi Anglong District Committee of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) has reiterated its demand for ST status to the community eight months left for the elections to the state assembly.

In a memorandum submitted chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal through Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner on Thursday, the student body said the BJP had promised to accord ST status to the community during 2016 assembly election campaign.

“The tenure of the BJP-led government is going to expire within a few months but their promise seems to remain a promise,” the memorandum said.

The AASAA said keeping in mind the socio-economic and political development of the Adivasi people, it demands for an early solution to the issue. The organisation demanded that the community living in the state be accorded as ST status within 2020.

It also demanded the hike in wages of tea garden workers to Rs. 350, allotment of land pattas to ex-tea garden workers and set up of Adivasi Satellite Council in the state.

The memorandum was submitted by AASAA president Sunil Dungdung and secretary Rakesh Kujur.