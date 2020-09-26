AASAA stages 2 hour sit-in-demonstration in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Sept 25: The All Adivasi Students Association of Assam staged a 2-hour sit-in-demonstration in front of SDO-Civil office premises on Friday.

Like other parts of the state, AASAA carried out its protest in demand of ST status to its community, to increase tea workers daily wage to Rs. 350 and to provide land patta to its people.

The AASAA workers in its protest holding banners and placards shouted slogans like No ST no Rest, BJP government murdabad, Biased BJP government go back, we want ST, provide land patta to Adivasi people etc.

Addressing the grievances of Adivasi people Stephen Lakra, Central President, AASAA strongly criticised BJP led government for its bias promises which were made earlier for the solution of Adivasi communities problem specially the ST status.

AASAA Central President Stephen Lakra warned the BJP led government to fulfil its promises which were made for Adivasi Community otherwise a befitting reply will be given this time.

Noteably, AASAA barred BJP workers entry in its area until and unless their promised are solved.