AASU, AJYCP, others sound war bugle

Stop playing with sentiments of Assamese people: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: As part of its fresh agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of All Assam Students Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), 30 other ethnic groups and Sadou Asom Shilpi Samaj sounded war bugle (Rong Singa) in all district and sub-divisional headquarters of the state on Thursday.

The student organisation will also stage torch light procession in all regional units on January 11. The programme will end within 8 pm.

In Guwahati, the protest was staged in front of the statue of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah at Guwahati Club here at 11 am, where thousands of student and youth leaders, senior citizens and artistes took part.

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, president Dipanka Kumar Nath, singer Zubeen Garg, musician Raman Baruah, academician Deven Dutta took part in the programme.

Representatives of various women and youth organisations, Asom Sattra Mahasabha (ASM), Mech Kachari Jatiya Parishad, Sadou asom Goria Moria Deshi jatiya Unnayan Parishad and Sadou Asom Kendriya aru Ardha-Kendriya Karmachari Parishad took part in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya termed the Act as communal and unconstitutional. “At any cost, we are not going to accept this Act. With the Assam Movement, the Assam Accord was signed which clearly states that pre-1971, all Hindu and Muslims can stay in Assam with the rights of Citizenship. But, the entire illegal migrants who have entered Assam after 1971 will have to be deported. Assam or Northeast is not a dumping ground for illegal Bangladeshis,” he said.

In Dhemaji, more than 50,000 people took part in the war bugle of the student organisation to register their protest against the amended citizenship law. The protest was organised a day after the peace rally organised by BJP, AGP and BPF in support of the legislation.

The rally was addressed by AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai, artiste Mahendra Hazarika and many other student, youth, women activists and senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Gogoi appealed the Centre and state government to stop playing with the sentiments of the people of Assam. “PM Narendra Modi led BJP Government has been playing a conspiracy to impose this controversial Act, thus, trying to ruin the culture, heritage, language of the state. At any cost, the people of Assam will not accept this Act. This state belongs to the indigenous people of Assam and will remain forever,” said Gogoi.

Several women, youth and senior citizens joined the programme organised by All Karbi Anglong District Students Union (AKADSU) at Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park.

Amid the sounds of doba and cymbals, the protestors shouted slogans of “CAA Amak Nalage, CAA Ami Namanu”, “Joi Ai Asom”, “BJP Sarkar Husiyar”, etc.

They also condemned AGP leaders Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta and Phanibhushan Choudhury for their dubious role in passage of the CAB in Rajya Sabha.

Senior citizen Robin Goswami warning of electoral defeat of the BJP in the next general election and said, “There are a lot of work to be done in Assam. Instead of implementing CAA the government should solve the problems of the people such as reviving the paper mills at Jagiroad and Cachar and save the people from unemployment.”

Another senior citizen Gita Bora said, “Did the youth died in vain in the Assam Movement of 1979 to 1985. Although Magh Bihu, the Assamese New Year is near but there is no enthusiasm.”

All Karbi Anglong Students Union vice president Shymanta Gogoi rued that the people are not gathering for the protest which is not for the AASU alone but for all the indigenous people.

All Karbi Anglong Students Union general secretary Sorjon Hanse along with others were present at the protest. The protest was peaceful.

Jorhat

Hundreds of people gathered near the Jorhat stadium in response to a clarion call given by the All Jorhat District Students Union and 30 other ethnic organisations to join the Ranasingo programme against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

The field resounded to the shrill notes of the pepa mixed with that of the conch shells and gagana, the beat of the dhols and dabba, clanging of taals and khols and of the nagara in a rousing call to go to battle against the BJP ruling dispensation at the Centre and state.

AASU organising secretary Jul Khound said that traditional and indigenous musical instruments were played to make a statement of our identity and to counter the black Act which would impose lakh of illegal migrants in Assam. He further said that a peaceful and democratic agitation against CAA would be continued till wisdom prevailed among the BJP leaders and the Act was scrapped

People from all sections of the society and all walks of life and under the banner of social and cultural organisations participated in the rally.

AJYCP, Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti, Gana Adhikar Sangram Samity, Asam Sahitya Sabha, Chaodang Jatiya Parishad, Jorhat District Idgah Committee, West Jorhat Senior Citizens’ Association, Srimanta Sankar Sangha,Mahapurushia Sewak Samaj, Tarajan Sanmilan, Tarajan Mahila Sora, Choladhara Mahila Samity, Jorhat District Mahila Samity, Asomiya Bangali Samaj, were among the organizations that took part in the stir.

Artistes, literary persons, lawyers, businessmen, musicians and people from different other professions participated in the stir.

The protesters shouting slogans against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and BJP leaders in Delhi and Dispur, took out a massive rally from the Jorhat Stadium which passed through AT Road, Nirmal Chariali and concluded in front of Jorhat Deputy Commissioner’s office complex.

Before the rally was taken out a protest meeting was held within the Jorhat Stadium premises where leaders of different organizations addressed the gathering and came down heavily on the Central and State Governments and BJP, AGP leaders. Executive committee member Surjya Kumar Bhuyan, Jorhat District unit AASU Assistant Secretary Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi were among those who led the programme.

Sivasagar

In Sivasagar, members of Sivasagar District Students Union sounded the war bugle by beating beatings of percussion instruments dram, dhol etc in historic Laksminath Bezbaruah Park which was followed by vociferous criticism of the BJP leaders.

Singer Dwijen Gogoi lit the ceremonial lamp near the statue of Laksminath Bezbaruah followed by lighting of lamps near statues of Padmanath Gohai Baruah, Mamoni Raisom Goswami, Sarat Chandra Goswami, Hemchandra Goswami and Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Sivasagar Mahkuma Students Union general secretary Dipankar Saikia, AASU education secretary Sarat Hazarika and All Sivasagar District Students Union general secretary Samiron Phukan, noted theatre artiste Dr Dilip Das took part in the programme.

Margherita

In Margherita, more than 5,000 people assembled at Dihing Patkai Ground at Lekhapani to stage “Patkai Gorjon” against the legislation braving incessant rainfall.

A good number of student, youth and women organisations and senior citizens took part in the programme.

Tangla

Members of Udalguri District Student’s Union sounded war bugle against the CAA at Tangla town in Udalguri district.

Assamese folk musical instruments including pepa, dhol, nagaras symbolizing battle drums were used in the protest held for two hours attended by hundreds of women, old alike.

AASU assistant general secretary Jayanta Kumar Bhattacharya said the protest titled, ‘on Singa” is an effort to awaken the soul of the government at Delhi and Dispur who have not reciprocated the sentiments of the people and forcefully imposed the act which is detrimental to the cause of the indigenous people.

“The government may be lapdog but we will never bow down before the communal forces of Delhi and Nagpur and will not accept the act at any cost,” he said.

Tangla Regional Students Union president Pranjal Deka said, “The act has engulfed our state in a cloud of darkness and everyone who loves Assam must come forward and protest and resonated the air by the slogan ‘Tumi Jodi Axomia amar lagat Jug dia.’ (If you are an Assamese join us).”

Tezpur

A titanic rally was taken out from Mazgaon Shwehid Bakori to Tezpur Court Chariali to sound war bugle against the CAA on Thursday.

However, the protestors were stopped at Court Chariali, where they sounded war bugle for more than one hour by beating drum and other traditional instrument.