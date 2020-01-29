AASU announces fresh stir, CAA protest on in Jorhat

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ JORHAT, Jan 28: As part of their continued protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and 30 other ethnic groups announced fresh agitation against the government demanding repeal of the amended legislation.

The activists of the student body will organise human chains in all regional units on February 1 as mark of protest.

At the same time the against to pressurize the public representatives for the repeal of the legislation will continue, AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said in a statement here on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the student organisations staged protest in front of all deputy commissioner’s office demanding repeal of the Act.

In Jorhat, the Jorhat District Students’ Union supported by 30 organisations staged a protest against the Act in front of the deputy commissioner’s office complex on Tuesday.

Terming the Act as unconstitutional, communal and opposed to the 1985 Assam Accord, JDSU assistant general secretary Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi said that CAA was totally against the interest of the indigenous people of the Northeast.

Bordoloi said that what was more scaring was that the government had said that there would be no need to produce proof of religious persecution when seeking citizenship under this Act.

Accusing the BJP leadership of playing vote bank politics, Bordoloi said that by doing so the government would be according citizenship to lakh of Bangladeshis and settling them in Assam, thus ensuring a permanent vote bank here in the dream of winning successive victories in elections.

Bordoloi further said that chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in order to protect his own seat of power had turned a traitor to his own people. Likewise were the others who were hanging on to power by any means and were not bothered that the very identity of the people of Assam, their customs, culture and language were under threat of becoming extinct.

The AASU leader also condemned the government policy of breaking up the agitation against CAA through a combination of intimidation, divisive tactics and sops but people of Assam were not fools to fall for their machinations,” he said.

Bordoloi said that in Delhi the chief minister while campaigning for the elections said not to vote if no work had been done but in Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said that we should vote for the BJP if we did not want to see Badaruddin Ajmal as the next chief minister of Assam.

Questioning how many times Himanta would try to win elections by scaring the people by the spectre of Ajmal, Bordoloi asked whether Sarma could show true courage evicting illegal migrants from the soul of Assam.

More than 20,000 people who had gathered for the protest shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Sonowal, the BJP, the RSS, Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Topon Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP KP Tasa and Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami.

Jorhat Regional Students Union (JRSU) president Arjun Moni Bhuyan said that all the organisations would continue to oppose CAA and that the protests would be conducted in a democratic manner till the government did not withdraw the contentious Act.

Representatives of different organisations like Chutia Students’ Union, TMPK, AJYCP, media and others participated in the protest.