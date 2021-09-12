AASU bans Patowary’s visit to Majuli  

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 11: Even has hundreds of irate passengers were stranded in Majuli due to shortage of ferries, the Majuli unit of AASU on Saturday banned Transport and Industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary from visiting the river island till he did not accept blame for the massive ferry mishap near Nimatighat in Jorhat district on September 8 and apologise to the people of Majuli.

AASU members shouted slogans against the minister for reneging on his promise to build first class jetties at the ghats in Majuli and Nimati in 2017-18 and neglecting Majuli overall.

“What is the point of having a Transport minister if he has not been able to streamline travel on the state’s waterways. Where are the promised Ro Ro and Ro Pax boats? Why are they adorning the island like flower vases?” AASU questioned.

An AASU member squarely blamed the Transport minister for not taking steps earlier in streamlining the system and ensuring safety of passengers travelling by ferries to and from Majuli and Jorhat and playing with their lives.

Earlier in the day hundreds of passengers queued up from 4 am to board ferries at Kamalabari ghat in Majuli but with only four ferries with marine engines permitted to ply between Jorhat and Majuli, hundreds remained waiting for ferries the whole day in vain.

A few missed the train Jan Shatabdi which they were to board at 2pm at Jorhat for Guwahati. Several missed important business and doctors’ appointments. There was chaos at the ghats with only 109 people being allowed to board.

The AASU further staged a separate protest against the police and government for high handedness.

A section of AASU members were baton charged by police for demonstrating against the government following the collision of the two ferries on September 8 near Nimatighat here in the presence of Majuli guardian minister and state minister for Tourism and Power Bimal Borah on his arrival in the island.

The members holding placards shouted slogans like ‘Axom Sorkar Murdabad’, (Assam government Murdabad), ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, Stop Dadagiri by police and Stop Talibani torture by police on innocent people.

