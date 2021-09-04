AASU burns effigies of PM, CM

HT Correspondent

Lakhimpur, Sept 3: The All Assam Students Union (AASU), Harmoti regional unit, burnt the effigies of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Harmoti on Friday angered by the issue of the construction of the NHPC.

The secretary of the unit Pankaj Bharali, along with many activists of the unit, warned the Government of Assam and also, the Government of India to stop the construction of the NHPC.

The Kherajkhat unit of AASU also burnt the effigies of the CM and the PM at Borbali on Friday for the same objective. The Kherajkhat unit president Haren Saikia and general secretary Divyajyoti Baruah took part in the programme along with several other activists of AASU. AASU North Lakhimpur subdivision assistant secretary Milan Saikia led the both effigy burnt programmes.

