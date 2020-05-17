AASU condemns govt decision to hand over oil fields to private parties

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 17: Sivasagar district unit of AASU strongly condemned the decision of Petroleum Ministry to hand over 7 high yielding ONGC oil fields including Demual Gaon, Naharhabi, Sonari, Panidihing, Changmaigaon, Suffry, and Desungmukh to private parties at a time when the entire country is reeling under economic crisis.

In a release to the press, signed by AASU leaders Ashim Dutta and Samiran Phukan, the students’ body severely criticized the decision and termed it as a conspiracy against the state and its people. AASU vice president Manik Gogoi and Education secretary Sarat Hazarika also condemned the attitude of the Ministry and said that any privatization move would be opposed tooth and nail.

In the release the AASU leaders said that ONGC has totally neglected their demands for upgrading the district as a heritage district and instead has sold it out to private parties in collusion with the Ministry of Petroleum. It said that all the seven oil fields are very productive and millions of rupees have been spent on Assam Renewal Project to modernize and upgrade production capacity of these fields.

AASU questioned the rationality of spending so much money under the project just to hand them over to private parties. It alleged that the Petroleum Ministry has not only leased them out to private parties for exploration and production for 15 years but also given them rights over marketing their product which will adversely affect economy of the state and truncate employment opportunities. AASU Sivasagar district unit threatened the PSU of dire consequences if it does not roll back the decision.

Meanwhile, ED, ONGC, Sanjeev Kakran, did not receive the phone when contacted but the officer-in-charge of Corporate Communication Jameel Pasha told HT correspondent that the matter was taken up by the Ministry of Petroleum, Government of India, and hence ONGC has nothing to do with it.