AASU condemns police action on CAA protestors

HT Correspondent

NALBARI, Jan 2: Nalbari district students Union (NDSU) condemned the police action on innocent activists of the student body who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act showing black flag to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Solmara in Nalbari district on Wednesday. Notably, an AASU activist Chandan Bezbaruah, the president of Uttar Dharampur Regional Students Union, was injured when the police resorted to lathi charge on the protestors for showing black flag to the chief minister.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, AASU organisation secretary Himan Barman, while condemning the police lathi charge on the protestors, said that the police action was not at all acceptable. “Our protest will continue till the government scraps the Act,” he said. He alleged that Nalbari additional superintendent of police (border) Dhruba Jyoti Nath threatening NDSU general secretary Gunajyoti Pathak and several others for anti-CAA protest in the district.