AASU convention gets underway; set for change of guard

DIBRUGARH, Nov 19: The 17th general convention of All Assam Students Union (AASU) got underway at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district from Wednesday.

The main convention kicked off on Thursday with unfurling of AASU flag by its president Dipanka Kumar Nath at convention ground in the morning which was followed by ‘Swahid Tarpan’ led by general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

A colourful procession was taken out throughout the oil town in which 5,000 people took part.

A host of changes are expected at the convention, including a change in leadership, as incumbent president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi will be leaving the organisation to enter active politics.

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya is also expected to end his long-term association with the student organisation.

The organisation might see a new set of young leaders to lead the student body.

Attending the inaugural session, AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said, “Around 8,000 AASU delegates from various parts of the state have come for the convention. This convention will decide about our next course of action or what our role will be. I have been carrying out my duties as a disciplined soldier after being elected the president in 2015. We have come to serve for a fixed period. Several efficient leaders have come up from the new generation and with good guidance, they can carry forward the organisation.”

Speaking on the occasion, AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “This is a very important convention for us as it is the last one of our tenure. Assam is waiting for our next course of action. There will be discussions about the future course regarding our anti-CAA agitation, Clause 6 of Assam Accord, border issues, education and jobs. New ideas will be incorporated in the constitution.”

The convention is on the radar of political observers as the students’ body is expected to give a final shape to the new political party.

On September 17, a section of leaders of AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) announced formation of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)- a regional political entity to fight against the ruling BJP. The AJP has decided to go ahead with the fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

It is believed that a good number of the leaders of the organisation will join the new political party AJP. The name of Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been on the top. The political analyst believed that Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest election on AJP ticket from Duliajan constituency.

As the chief adviser, president and the general secretary are retiring, it is expected that new faces will be seen for all the post.