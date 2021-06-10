AASU cries foul in distribution of Covid relief in Morigaon 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 9: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) of Morigaon district committee has demanded the deputy commissioner to place a fair enquiry on the misuse of Covid relief in the district.

The organisation has demanded the deputy commissioner to take legal action against the officials who were involved in corrupt practice in the name of distribution of relief to the patients.

In the memorandum, the organisation said that the Assam chief minister had directed to provide a relief of a packet of food stuff of Rs 2,000 to each family who were infected by the Covid virus and have been under containment zones.

“There is rampant corruption in the name of distribution of relief at the Greater Charaibahi Mouja,” said the president of AASU Dipul Nath and the general secretary of AASU Rupjyoti Medhi.

They said the district administration had declared the Charaibahi Mouja under Mikirbheta revenue circle as the containment zone from May 8 to May 21.

But unfortunately not a single of the poor families of the Charaibahai Mouja had got the Covid relief even after the chief minister’s directive had come on May 17, the memo stated.

The organisation also said that a section of corrupt officials under Morigaon revenue circle have been providing Covid relief worth Rs. 800 and Rs.900 instead of govt. order of Rs. 2,000.