AASU demands increase in ICU beds for Covid patients, Mahanta takes stock of facilities at JMCH

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 28: State health minister Keshab Mahanta visited Jorhat Medical College and Hospital here on Thursday evening and took stock of the amenities at the hospital to treat Covid-19 patients and other wards as well.

He also interacted with patients in different wards.

He asked the doctors and staff to go that extra mile while treating Covid-19 patients.

Mahanta was accompanied by deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman.

Earlier, the Jorhat unit of AASU in a memorandum submitted to the DC had demanded that the health minister take stock of the situation at JMCH, which it alleged was grave as regards number of beds in the Covid care ICU and in the Covid Care ward was concerned.

Expressing concern that a Covid surge again would lead to a catastrophe as beds were full, the students body had urged immediate expansion of the Covid Care ward and ICU so that patients did not have to go for treatment to private hospitals which they said were charging very high rates.

The AJYCP had on Friday staged a protest against a private hospital, Barish Surgicals, for taking advantage of the Covid situation and charging exorbitant amounts from patients in the name of Covid treatment.