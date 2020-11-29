AASU demands inquiry into college playground construction

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Nov 28: AASU, Bakalia Regional Committee alleged bungling in the development of Rukason College playground.

AASU said an amount of Rs. 50 lakh was sanctioned for development of the college playground but little work has been done. The contractor has dug a pond in the field. AASU held a protest on the playground and shouted slogans against the BJP government. The student organisation demanded an inquiry into the whole matter.

President, AASU, Bakalia Regional Committee, Mukul Hazarika said, “The contractor has dug a pond inside the playground. The government has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 50 Lakhs for this college field for repairing it but the contactor has used a little amount of it. The playground is yet to be completed.”

The AASU has alleged that a Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council has pressurised the college principal to issue completion work certificate. However, no mention of the name of the MAC was made. The AASU leader asked the higher authority of the Education Department to make a proper enquiry into the matter.

Vice President, AASU, Karbi Anglong district, Dipjyoti Das was present in the protest.