AASU demands investigation into Arabic words used in Goalpara district

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 9: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) demanded investigation into Arabic words used in a road banner erected in Goalpara district under the Dhubri Lok Sabha MP area development fund of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

AASU president Dipangka Kumar Nath while attending Adhyasradhya of former AASU worker Gautam Roy at Kakormari near Kalipukhuri in Kokrajhar district on Friday termed it to be an anti-integration activity carried out by some persons not wanting unity and integrity among the people of the state. He expressed serious concern over the activities carried out by using Arabic words in the banner post of construction work at Jamunamukh in Goalpara district and demanded strict steps against such anti-integration activities.

Nath further appealed to all parties including Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal to come forward united and stand against the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls. He alleged BJP of failing to work for the people of the state and making only false promises. On the CAA issue, Nath reiterated that the citizens of the state would not take any responsibility for the foreigners and pointed out that there is no space for foreigners in Assam.

“We would not allow any foreigner in our soil because Assam is not for foreigners,” Nath added. On the BKWAC and Bodo language, He said that the AASU welcomes BKWAC and recognition of Bodo language as associate official language in the state which was resolved by the state cabinet recently. He emphasized upon building an integrated society with indigenous people’s language and tradition to be protected and honoured.

A five-member team of AASU led by its president Dipangka Kumar Nath visited the residence of former AASU worker Gautam Roy on Thursday and met family members of Roy on the occasion of Adhyasradhya at Kakormari near Kalipukhuri in Kokrajhar district. Notably, Roy breathed his last on September 26 last after suffering from a brief illness.