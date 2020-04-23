AASU demands legal action against ‘trollers’ 

Misrepresentation of Syed Abdul Malik’s ‘Moi Asomiya’ on social media

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 22: The Jorhat units of AASU and Jagannath Barooah College and the students’ body of Jagannath Barooah College, have demanded legal action against all those who are spreading communal hatred in society.

This comes in the wake of a few stanzas of the poem, Moi Asomiya, penned by legendary Assamese literrateur late Syed Abdul Malik, being uploaded on social media with a scurrilous attempt to malign his image and foment communal hatred.

Syed Abdul Malik, a professor of Jagannath Barooah College was a Padmabhusan awardee and a former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha.

A delegation of Jorhat district unit of AASU along with JB College unit of AASU on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Jorhat superintendent of police seeking an investigation and strong action under the law against those found to be involved in the act.

A press communique issued by Jorhat district unit AASU assistant general secretary and also the advisor of Jorhat regional unit of the students’ body, Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi stated that an unscrupulous person was trying to spread communal hatred by misinterpreting a few stanzas of the famous poem, Moi Axomiya, composed by Malik, by uploading only a few lines of the said poem in the social media.

Moi Asomiya is a poem on gallantry which praises the prowess of the Assamese in stalling the Mughals from invading Assam.

The communique further said that many others too had posted highly objectionable and hate-mongering comments below the said post which was a crime under law for trying foment communal hatred among the public.

Bordoloi said that the AASU unit of Jagannath Barooah College, the students’ Union body of the college and Jorhat district unit of AASU, while condemning the act of defaming the great icon of Assamese society and trying to fan communal hatred, has demanded strong legal action against the persons involved in the despicable act.