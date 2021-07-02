AASU demands probe into caving in of four lane NH at Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 1: All Jorhat District Students Union (AJDSU) on Thursday sent a memorandum to Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari demanding a probe into the caving in of a section of NH 715 (four lane highway) at the bypass to the West here a few days ago.

The student body accused NHIDCL authorities of substandard work and siphoning of funds.

The memorandum further alleged that the contract which had been awarded to one company was given to another group to construct the section of the four lane highway.

A few days ago the AJYCP had alleged that the construction works carried out on the four-lane in the district by NHIDCL through a private company were of poor quality as old pipes and drains were not removed before earth filling in the area thereby resulting in lot of inconvenience to public in present times.

The students’ body sought rectifications of the construction errors, and had also sent memoranda to the chief minister and to the ministry of road transport and highways.

AJYCP assistant general secretary Siba Kalita said that the students’ body had also staged a protest at the construction site beside the West Jorhat Sports Association Ground seeking government’s intervention in the matter.