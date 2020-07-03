AASU hits streets over govt’s MSME ordinance

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 2: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday staged protests at different places of the state opposing state government ordinance whereby micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will not be required to take permissions for setting up MSMEs units in the state for next 3 years.

On June 29, the state cabinet has passed the MSME Ordinance which puts an end to the process of taking multiple permissions for setting up MSMEs in the state for next 3 years.

Under the existing rules, anyone who wants to set up a new industry in MSME sector in the state (investment limits: micro- upto Rs.1 crore, small-upto Rs 10 crore, medium- upto Rs 20 crore) has to give a undertaking to industry department that he shall abide with all Statutory Rules and Regulations of Pollution Control Board, Factories Act, Labour Act, etc before construction and starting production, this is mandatory.

After 3 years of operation, within the next 6 months, the industry has to apply for and obtain all the required permissions and licenses. Industry being setup on agricultural land has to be eligible for conversion to industrial land as per rules and regulations.

To facilitate Aatma Nirbhar Assam, the Assam government has announced a three-year licence holiday for setting up MSME units.

“Now any one will be able to set up industry in Assam just by submitting one self declaration. No permission, clearance or licence will be required for three years. Land will also be deemed converted for industrial purposes. Such bold and advantageous change is expected to accelerate the industrialisation process in Assam,” state industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary while briefing media persons on cabinet decision on June 29.

“It will pose a threat to lands of indigenous people for under ordinance agricultural land can be easily converted for non-agricultural use. The government has to roll back the decision immediately. The government is taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation to make anti-indigenous people decisions,” AASU said in a statement here.

The AASU said that the ordinance would alienate indigenous people from their right over land.

The supporters of AASU burnt copies of cabinet decisions in different places except in Kamrup (Metro) which is under lockdown.

“MSME ordinance approved by Assam Cabinet is only for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, not for large industries. This will largely help local entrepreneurs. This ordinance will not be applicable for hazardous industries and no industries will be allowed in eco sensitive zones,” Patowary said in a tweet on Thursday.

Congress has also opposed the state government ordinance where agricultural land can be used for setting industrial units just by giving a self-declaration.

In a statement here, Opposition leader in Assam Legislative assembly Debabrata Saikia said cabinet decision of conversion of agricultural land without permission is dangerous and anti-indigenous people. “Nowhere in the country there is such blanket permission of conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural purpose,” he said.

PVM convener Upamanyu Hazarika said that the BJP-led government came to power with a promise of protecting jati, mati and bheti (race, land and hearth) however the government is involved in destroying the indigenous identity. This ordinance will be death knell for 115 small indigenous ethnic communities in Assam.

“This ordinance is in clear violation of the Assam Agricultural Land (Regulation of Re-classification and Transfer for non-agricultural purpose) Act, 2015 which protects agricultural land from non-agricultural use through various prohibitions and restrictions,” he added.