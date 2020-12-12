AASU, KMSS stage ‘Ganahungkar’ and ‘Janata Garjan’ against CAA at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 12: Several organisations including district wings of All Assam Students’ Union and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samittee registered protests respectively with ‘Ganahungkar’ and ‘Janatar Garjan’ separately against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 today here at Nagaon town.

District unit of AASU stirred with ‘Gana Hungkar’ against the fatal act near at Nagaon Swahid Bhavan by beating big dram and other Assamese traditional satriya musical instruments and also paid tributes to those five innocent martyrs who were killed with bullets by police personnel during anti CAA agitation last year.

During the agitation, several hundredstudents as well as other members from the students’ organization shouted various anti CAA slogans and strongly criticized the ruling government for bringing the fatal Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 into action in the state like Assam.

Addressing the gatherings, district president and the secretary of the district AASU respectively Gauri Shankar Saikia and Amar jyoti Phukon said that the current BJP led state government has no moral right to observe ‘Swahid Divas’ as the government same killed five innocent teenage youths in cold blood.

Participating the stir, former AGP minister and AASU leader, Girindra Kr Boruah opposed the fatal act and also demanded immediate release of the captive farmers’ leader Akhil Gogoi from jail.

Similarly, the district committee of KMSS took out an anti CAA rally from Haiborgaon to Nowgong College police point and also staged ‘Janata Garjan’ and strongly opposed the fatal act. Several activists from CPI, CPI (ML) and ‘Raijor Dal’ participated in the stir.

During the stir, hundreds of agitators from KMSS, CPI CPI (ML) and ‘Raijor Dal’ reverberated the town with various anti CAA slogans. During the protest, the participants ensured that they would never accept the CAA at any point.

It is pertinent to refer that earlier opposing the amendment in Citizenship Act 2019, the activists of district wing to KMSS conducted a public hair shaving drive here at Nagaon.