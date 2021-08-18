AASU members gherao APDCL offices in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 17: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday gheraoed the offices of the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) in several parts of Dibrugarh district due to frequent power cut despite top claims by power minister Bimal Borah.

The student members took to the streets in Dibrugarh, Naharkatia, Duliajan and Tingkhong before proceeding to gherao the offices of the power distribution company in their respective areas.

In Dibrugarh, led by AASU unit president Rupjyoti Borthakur, the AASU members gheraoed the office of the APDCL sub-divisional engineer of Dibrugarh electrical sub-division-1.

The AASU members raised slogans against the BJP government while reminding it of the promises made by the government to ensure 24×7 power supply in the state. Later the students’ body submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional engineer addressed to Assam power minister Bimal Borah to improve the power situation in the state.

“Frequent power cuts in the summer season have made the lives of the people miserable. Students are the worst sufferers as they are unable to study in the sweltering heat. People working from home are also facing innumerable problems due to frequent power cuts. We want to remind the BJP government of its promise of providing 24×7 power supply to the people. The government should deliver on its promise,” Rupjyoti Borthakur, AASU Dibrugarh leader said.

Since the last one month, the APDCL has been regularly resorting to power outages ranging from six to eight hours in areas like Milannagar, Thana Chariali, Santipara, Chowkidinghee, Khalihamari and Boiragimoth area of Dibrugarh town.

The areas on the outskirts of the town too have been witnessing frequent blackouts for the last couple of days making life unbearable for the people. Unlike previous years the low amount of rainfall this time has also added to the woes of the people.