AASU members vandalise shop in Dibrugarh

Shop owner alleges student body of demanding money ** Three picked up

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 27: Members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday allegedly vandalised a shop at HS road area of Dibrugarh.

“On Thursday morning, 20 to 25 members from the Students’ union went to ‘Ladu Ram and Sons’ shop and demand money from the owner and when the owner denied to give them money they assaulted the workers of the shop and vandalised furniture of the shop,” an eyewitness said.

According to information, the members of students’ outfit went to other shops at HS road area for demanding money.

The owner of the shop said, “I have given Rs 30,000 to AASU members in February last and they have given a slip to me. Today, again they came demanding money. When we denied giving them money they assaulted our staff and vandalised my shop”.

A local journalist who went to film the incident was threatened and later they took away his phone.

Police picked up three AASU members in connection with the incident. They were identified as Rituraj Mili, Papu Saikia and Abhinash Koch. Later, they were released.

Dibrugarh SP Sreejith T said, “We have got the information and immediately rushed into the place and seen 20 to 25 members of Students’ union were present in front of the shop. We have picked up three Students’ union members for interrogation. We have registered a case 1414/20 at Dibrugarh police station”. However, Dibrugarh unit of AASU denied involvement in the incident.