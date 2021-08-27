AASU protest against OIL’s recruitment policy

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 26: The All Jorhat District Students Union (AJDSU) on Thursday staged a demonstration under it’s Satyagrah programme at Oil India Limited (OIL)’s Pumping Station 3 at Charigaon here in protest against the national oil company’s recruitment policy in which eligible youth of Jorhat were excluded from applying in Grade III posts of the OIL major.

AJDSU members holding placards and shouting slogans condemned the OIL’s policy where only unemployed youth of those districts where OIL had areas of operation were eligible to apply.

In this regard, OIL had advertised for filling up posts of 535 vacant grade III posts in its website on August 24 wherein it was mentioned that only eligible youth of Charaideo, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts of Assam and Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh could apply.

AJDSU assistant general secretary Jul Khound said that this was doing a gross injustice to the unemployed youth of Jorhat especially as OIL had operations here as well.

“This exclusion of Jorhat district will not be allowed at any cost,” he said.

Jul Khound said that it would not be tolerated if Jorhat was excluded, as especially during pandemic times there were a huge number of qualified unemployed youths looking for jobs here.

The students body submitted a memorandum to the CMD, OIL through the general manager PVS Murthy stationed here demanding inclusion of Jorhat in OIL’s advertisement.

PVS Murthy also gave a written assurance of holding talks with the AJDSU on the issue before September 1.

On July 1, the OIL major had advertised for applications for 120 LDA posts on its website and specified that the candidates eligible to apply should belong to the said districts.

On July 2 slogan shouting members of AJDSU had demanded that OIL should stop it’s discriminatory policy and that the unemployed youth of Jorhat district should also be allowed to apply for 120 posts of LDA advertised in OIL’s website as OIL also had a big installation here, but OIL did not change its policy as is evident from the recent advertisement.