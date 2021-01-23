AASU protests against Modi’s negligence of Assam

HT Bureau

JORHAT, Jan 23: Members of All Assam Students Union (AASU) wearing black badges on Saturday staged a sit-in demonstration here to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to neighbouring district, Sivasagar.

The students body demanded repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), deportation of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, withdrawal of draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 notification and implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord.

An AASU member said that the protest has been staged on the day of Modi’s visit to Sivasagar district to highlight the negligence towards Assam by the Centre and non-fulfillment of the promises made by Modi regarding the state.

The member said that the Prime Minister who termed Assam Astalakshmi was selling all government-owned assets to private companies.

AASU assistant general secretary Jul Khound and executive committee member of the state students’ body Jitu Neog too took part in the protest. The duo denounced the government for using force to prevent the torch rallies by AASU members across the state on Friday evening to register protest in a democratic manner against Mod’s visit on Saturday.

Khound alleged that the Prime Minister who had been visiting the state several times had neglected the problems of Assam.

The member that Modi despite professing in a pre poll rally in the state on May 16, 2014 that Bangladeshis would be deported, he had enacted the CAA to settle illegal migrants.

AASU further slammed chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and several of his Cabinet colleagues, who were former AASU leaders.

AASU said that they had now forgotten the past when they used to protest in the streets for protection of the rights and interests of the indigenous people of the state and to out the illegal migrants from Assam.