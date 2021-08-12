AASU protests against price rise, slams Centre, state

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 11: Members of AASU on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office complex here to protest against the soaring prices of essential commodities and fuel including LPG cylinders prices in recent times.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, from five regional units of the students’ body, shouted slogans against the BJP-led Central and state governments.

AASU’s state assistant general secretary Jul Khound led the protest here.

Khound lambasted the governments at the Centre and state for completely failing to check the sharp increase of prices of essential goods and fuel prices at a time when the people were severely hit hard financially due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The student body threatened the government that they would resort to staging agitations on a regular basis if prices were not decreased soon.

The protesters later dispatched memoranda separately to the Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the chief minister urging them to take necessary steps immediately to bring down the prices of fuels and essentials.