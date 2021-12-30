AASU Protests Seeking Release of Jailed Members

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Dec 29: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged a day-long protest at Thana Chariali in Dibrugarh demanding the release of five of its members arrested by the Dibrugarh police recently.

The police had arrested 5 AASU members for their involvement in a bloody college election brawl which left several students injured.

AASU leaders including its advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya, president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah joined the sit-in protest in Dibrugarh. The AASU members raised slogans against the government and the police and sought the immediate release of the jailed AASU activists.

“We want to warn the government that such kind of activities will not be tolerated. We demand that the AASU members be released immediately. The police manhandling our innocent members is inhuman and barbaric. Today we have launched a peaceful state-wide protest against the government and the police. We also demand strict action against the police,” AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya told media persons.

Earlier, on Sunday the students’ body had called a 24-hour Dibrugarh bandh in protest against the arrests after which the Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra served a legal notice to All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah directing him to withdraw the bandh or face legal action. Later the AASU reduced the bandh to 12 hours.

The police had earlier detained 15 AASU members from its office after a violent brawl with ABVP members during the result day of the Dibru College students’ body election. Several students had to be hospitalised after the incident. The police later arrested 5 AASU members while releasing the others.

AASU has organised several protest programmes across the state.