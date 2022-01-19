AASU Remembers Four Martyrs

HT Correspondent

Duliajan, Jan 18: All Assam Students Union’s Duliajan Unit on Tuesday observed the 42nd Swahid Divas in memory of the four Martyrs of the famous Oil Blockade Agitation at Duliajan. It may be mentioned that, in 1980 on January 18, four youths namely Nagen Deka, Ajit Neog, Kumud Gogoi and Nripen Bora sacrificed their lives on the bullets of CRPF jawans while participating in Assam Agitation’s Oil Blockade protest. The All Assam Students Union has continued their respect and commitment of the Assam Accord by observing The Kendriya Swahid Diwas at the Swahid Bedi constructed in their names in front of the Industrial Area of Oil India Limited.

Abhibartan Goswami, central organising secretary of All Assam Students Union while participating the central Swahid Diwas programme at the Kendriya Swahid Bedi venue said, “The continuous struggle of All Assam Students Union would continue till the fulfillment of each and every clause of the Assam Accord. We cannot sit and watch the betrayal of those in power in Delhi. We will fight democratically and will definitely win, until then we will not sit calm.”

Tuesday’s programme was inaugurated with the hoisting of the AASU flag by their Duliajan Unit president Bubul Talukdar. While brother of Martyr Kumud Gogoi, Sarat Gogoi and nephew of Martyr Ajit Neog, Sanjib Neog paid floral tributes on the photos of four Martyrs. Former principal of Duliajan College, Dr. Likhon Chandra Borah lit the lamp in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The programme was anchored by AASU Duliajan unit secretary Dipangkar Gogoi.

All Assam Students Union’s central organising secretary Abhibartan Goswami, central executive member Anil Gogoi, president of Dibrugarh unit AASU Bulbul Dutta, general secretary Aboni Kumar Gogoi, vice president Rupom Konwar, assistant secretary Abdul Sattar, education secretary Manashjyoti Changmai, cultural secretary Kanak Gogoi, former principals of Duliajan College Dr. Surendra Nath Gogoi and Jyoti Prasad Chetia, educationists Mrinalee Bhuyan Bordoloi, Punaram Borgohain, Ajit Bora, former student leaders Aditya Goswami, Prabin Dehingia, Chandra Saikia, Hiren Gogoi, chief financial officer of Assam Gas Company Limited Haren Mahanta, secretary, Sanmilita Sangbadik Mancha Pranjal Saikia, Duliajan Press Club president Brojen Gogoi attended the programme among others.

A souvenir ‘Swahid Divas’ edited by Anand Kurmi and Biplob Kalita jointly was released on the occasion by the Dibrugarh district unit AASU president Bulbul Dutta.