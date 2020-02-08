AASU renews anti-CAA stir with torch light march

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 8: Members of All Assam Students Union (AASU), Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Silpi Samaj and 30 ethnic groups took out torch light processions to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in different parts if the state on Saturday.

In Guwahati, several groups and a number of citizens joined the procession as it moved from the office of AASU in Uzan Bazar area of the city to Chandmari.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya told newsmen that protests against the BJP government for imposing the amended citizenship act on Assam by bringing in people from Bangladesh and “threatening the existence, language and culture of the indigenous people”.

AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai asserted that the agitation will continue till CAA is withdrawn.

Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has staged ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation programme in the city to protest against the CAA.

The Congress also demanded unconditional release party workers who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violent protest against the contentious Act.

Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Kamrul Islam Choudhury and few other Congress workers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violent incidents during the anti-CAA protests in the city.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president BV Srinivas also took part in the protest.

The Congress workers shouted slogans against the BJP-led government and demanded scrapping of the amended citizenship law.

The police have detained over 300 protesters including IYC president BV Srinivas during the protest.

Former Assam chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi and several party leaders took part in the protest meeting.