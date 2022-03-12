AASU Seeks CM’s Intervention to expedite Construction Work of 4-Laning of NH

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 11: The Jorhat district unit AASU has sought the chief minister’s intervention to expedite the construction work of the four-laning of the National Highway passing through the district.

The students’ body, in a memorandum sent to the chief minister through the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office, on Friday, urged him to intervene to speed up the construction work which is progressing at a snail’s pace.

Jorhat district unit president in-charge Sankalpa Gogoi stated that the work of the four-laning of the NH was being carried out at a snail’s pace and was mired in malpractices, irregularities resulting in lot of difficulties for commuters while traveling through the main artery of Upper Assam.

Gogoi pointed out that two private companies awarded contracts to execute the project were terminated one after another in the past four years by NHIDCL reportedly due to anomalies in implementation of the project, and the third company too had not accelerated the construction work.

It may be mentioned here that AASU and several other organisations from time to time had been staging protests against malpractices, inferior quality of work and delay in the execution of the project resulting in a lot of difficulties for commuters while traveling through the key road of Upper Assam.

It may be also mentioned here that on May 1, 2015 Union minister for Road Transport, Highways Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone of this ambitious four-laning project in a ceremony held at Jorhat.