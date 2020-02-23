AASU shows black flags to agri minister Atul Bora

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 22: State agriculture minister and state AGP president Atul Bora was on Saturday shown black flags and heckled by AASU activists at the Lakhi Puja field at Jagduar under Teok revenue circle in the district.

Bora had gone to Jagduar to address a party meeting.

The AASU activists of Teok, Lahing, Lahdoigarh shouted slogans and showed black flags to the convoy of Atul Bora in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 which was passed by the Centre in December last year.

The police had to chase away the AASU members who ran away in different directions.

The action by the student grooup resulted in an altercation with AGP supporters and the allegation by AASU that the AGP had thrown pieces of bricks at them.

However, president of Teok AGP unit Chakra Baruah denied the allegations.

He said that the AGP had only shouted slogans in support of Atul Bora and the AGP.

Teok unit AASU unit president Jitu Being said that the AASU would continue its agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act and any leader who supported CAA would be shown black flags.

It may be mentioned that the AGP is an ally of the BJP in the state government.

Neog further said that Atul Bora, who was once an AASU leader who had actively participated in the six year Assam Agitation in the eighties had forgotten the sacrifice of the 860 martyrs during the agitation to oust illegal migrants and was now supporting such an Act which would bring in more illegal migrants into the state and give citizenship to the vast numbers of illegal Hindu migrants from Bangladesh.

The Citizenship Amendment Act proposes to give citizenship to people of different religions excluding Muslims and including Sikhs, Parsees, Christians, Buddhists and Hindus being persecuted in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Neog further asked Teok MLA Renupoma Rajkhowa, also of the AGP to rein in her party leaders and supporters otherwise she would not be allowed to address any public meeting at Teok.