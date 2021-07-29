AASU submits 12-point charter of demands to ONGC ED, Nazira 

SIVASAGAR, July 28: Activists of AASU Sivasagar district unit staged a demonstration in front of the main entrance of the ONGC, Nazira HQ on Tuesday in protest against the non-fulfilment of earlier commitments. It also submitted a fresh charter of demands to the ED ONGC RK Sarma. Notably, the AASU activists were barred from entering the campus by the security to submit the memorandum. Later, the executive director came out to receive the same at the gate. The AASU activists led by Manob Hazrarika, Uddipjyoti Gogoi and Samiran Phukan demanded among other things, a halt to abrogating earlier contracts to local vehicle suppliers in favour of outside companies, medicine suppliers, and doing business in the name of opening Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital services. The student activists said that the hospital has no plan to serve the people of the state and rather a ‘Hindi Lobby’ allegedly controls everything in the hospital.