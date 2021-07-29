AASU submits 12-point charter of demands to ONGC ED, Nazira 

HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, July 28: Activists of AASU Sivasagar district unit staged a demonstration in front of the main entrance of the ONGC, Nazira HQ on Tuesday in protest against the non-fulfilment of earlier commitments. It also submitted a fresh charter of demands to the ED ONGC RK Sarma. Notably, the AASU activists were barred from entering the campus by the security to submit the memorandum. Later, the executive director came out to receive the same at the gate. The AASU activists led by Manob Hazrarika, Uddipjyoti
They further pointed out that ONGC over the years has downsized its employees in the state from over 11 thousand to just 3 thousand now besides outsourcing from other regions depriving the local qualified youths. The student activists also demanded immediate cancellation of all moves for the merger of the mighty ONGC establishment in Assam with the Lilliputian OIL, Duliajan which they claim was a subtle clandestine move of the capitalist BJP government in New Delhi.