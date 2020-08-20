AASU takes out motorbike rally against CAA 2019

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 19: Members of AASU took out a motorcycle rally here today demanding scrapping of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The protesters carrying the organization’s flag and placards, started the rally from Jorhat Stadium and passing through the main thoroughfares, covered several kilometres distance on the outskirts here.

Assistant General Secretary and Education Secretary, Jorhat district unit AASU, Bijay Shankar Bordoloi and Rajib Bora, respectively, took part in the bike rally, which was flagged off by State AASU Organising Secretary Jul Khound.

The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP-led Central and State Governments demanding withdrawal of C(A) A and sought full implementation of the historic Assam Accord of 1985.

Bordoloi later told newspersons that due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic the anti-C(A) A stir had got slowed down in the past few months “but now the students’ body has resumed the agitation and will further intensify it”.

He said that series of different types of protest programmes and awareness drives about the threat posed by C (A) A to the people of Assamese will be undertaken soon.

“If we do not raise our voice against the legislation now then the day is not far when indigenous people of Assam will become a minority in their own State and will lose their culture, language and identity,” Bordoloi observed.