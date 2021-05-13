AASU to bear education cost of three Jorhat orphans

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 12: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has come to the assistance of the three children who were orphaned here, recently by taking the responsibility of their education.

The eldest girl is an undergraduate student in the Science stream in Bahona College, the second girl, a class nine student and the youngest child is a boy studying in class five. They found themselves in dire straits after their father Gonesh Saikia of Rongdoi Dagaon passed away from a terminal illness about two months ago, followed by their mother’s death due to Covid-19 complications recently.

Out of the three children who have been sheltered by their paternal uncle (bor deuta), the second daughter is suffering from Covid-19 and is in home isolation while the boy has broken his arm.

A delegation of All Jorhat District Students Union (AJDSU) led by its president Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi on Wednesday met the uncle of the orphans at his home and assured him that AASU would not allow the children to be deprived of education due to their pecuniary condition.

Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi said that the cost of education of the three children would be borne by AASU till University level.

He said that poverty should not be an obstacle to education.