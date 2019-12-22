AASU’s women-senior citizens protest today

Anti-CAA stir: Cong kicks off 800-km long ‘Padyatra’ from Sadiya to Dhubri

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) will stage sit-in demonstration of women and senior citizens in each regional units from 11 am to 2 pm on Monday in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In Guwahati, the protest will be staged at Latasil Pavilion. Altogether 1 lakh protestors are likely to assemble in Dibrugarh to voice against the bill on Monday. The programme will be attended by singer Zubeen Garg.

In Namrup, the members of Namtup Resigional Students Union (NRSU) staged Janatar Ninad at Gandhi Maidan on Sunday where AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi took part.

“BJP-led government in Assam has accepted that Assamese language is in a crisis in the aftermath of the introduction of communal and anti-constitutional Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” the All Assam Students Union (AASU) said reacting to the state cabinet’s decision to approach the Centre for declaration of Assamese language as official language of the state excluding Barak valley, Hill area and BTAD.

“The government has also accepted the crisis of indigenous people’s identity, culture, land, economy if the CAA is implemented in the state. The people of the state will never accept the CAA. The government should repeal it immediately,” the statement said.

Reacting to the welfare measures announced by the state cabinet on Saturday, AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogi said, “These are the legitimate for the people. The people have been demanding for these issues for a long time. But the government’s declaration came out at a time when the people are spearheading a movement against the citizenship law. The government thinks it will douse anti-CAA flame in the state, But it will further strengthen the movement.”

Rabha, Mising, Tiwa, Tai and Karbi languages have been recognised in primary level. But all these languages would be in crisis if the citizenship is granted to the Bangladeshi nationals who have migrated into Assam from 1971 to 2014,” the statement said.

“Amid anti-CAA protest, the government announced 50,000 jobs to the state’s youth and Rs 50,000 to each of 2,000 artists. By such announcements the government cannot douse the flame of anti-CAA protest. All the people of the state are firm to continue their fight against the citizenship law. Each clause of the Assam Accord is essence of the Accord. The people will take their legitimate. They will also take the legitimate in case of the implementation of Assam Accord,” AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, a public funeral service in memory of teenager Sam Stafford, who was killed in firing by the security forces, was organised in Guwahati on Sunday.

Hundreds of people, including AASU leaders, celebrities, writers, artistes and general public, attended the function and condemned the ‘government’s brutality’.

Sam Stafford, 17, a high school student and drummer, known as the “neighbourhood’s budding musician”, died on the night of December 12 after sustaining a “bullet injury” at the Namgarh area, a few kilometres away from his home at Hatigaon.

He was returning from Latasil playground, where singer Zubeen Garg had performed in solidarity with those agitating against the amended Citizenship Act. A large portrait of Sam was put up in the school and candles were lit all around it as flowers were offered. A ‘gamosa’ was also offered as a mark of respect, she said.

Four people succumbed to bullet injuries suffered in police firing in Guwahati recently when the city witnessed massive protests amid a curfew, sparking outrage among locals.

“The chief minister and his forces are engaged in killing innocent children. The minor, Sam, is the first martyr of the anti-CAA movement. We will not forget him and we will not sit down until the Act is repealed,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said at the function.

“We have been stating it very clearly that Assam will never accept this Act. It is anti-Assam and anti-Northeast. Congress party is with the people of Assam,” Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora said. Bora said that the agitation will be further intensified till the Act is repealed.