AAU forges ahead with climate resilient rice varieties in 2 dists

Target has been set for high yielding black rice at Merapani

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 22: The Assam Agricultural University here has scripted a success story in climate resilient agriculture through a pilot project implemented in the two districts of Sivasagar and Golaghat.

The two flood resistant varieties of paddy crop Bahadur Sub 1 and Ranjit Sub 1 produced by Titabar Regional Agriculture Research Station under the University have been successfully grown in farmers’ fields in flood prone areas of Sivasagar and In the drought prone (rain shadow belt) Golaghat district. The target has been set for high yielding black rice at Merapani which has been value added.

Both Bahadur Sub 1 and Ranjit Sub 1 paddy varieties can remain submerged under water for at least 15 days and regrow again without loss.

The University has collaborated with Chowdung Pather Farmer Producer Organisation, Merapani, Golaghat and Allied Crop Care Private Limited, a private company, Assam and successfully produced sufficient quantities of seed of the two climate resilient crop varieties. This is the first venture in Assam to produce paddy seed in Assam in public-private partnership mode and produced good quality of certified seed.

The RARS project for climate resilient agriculture began in 2018 and is sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway, Norwegian Embassy, New Delhi.

The Chennai-based MS Swaminathan Research Foundation has also collaborated with the University in the project to increase women’s participation in sustainable and climate agriculture in the two districts.

RARS principal investigator Dr Sanjay Chetia, who was instrumental in producing the agglutinated black rice variety and aided in the production of the two other varieties as well, said that the university had successfully persuaded the stakeholders as regards the potential of the varieties.

“In 2018, the two submergence tolerant rice varieties were notified and in 2019, 300 tonnes of certified seed were produced, in 2020, 1000 tonne seed was produced and across Assam now 1.5 lakh hectare of these two varieties are being cultivated. This is a big achievement as for that initiative farmers are now getting the certified seed of Ranjit Sub-1 and Bahadur Sub-1,” he said.

Regarding the black rice variety he said that two tonnes of seed was under production in Merapani and in the upgraded variety there was only 30 per cent breakage during processing compared to 55 per cent earlier.

High in zinc, iron and other micronutrients, Dr Chetia had value added by making bread, biscuits and steamed black rice pitha apart from the payasam.

Numol and Shraboni were two other varieties produced by RARS which were on the anvil, he said.

Pompy Dutta, development coordinator informed that the farmers participation in sustainable and climate smart agriculture was almost nil in the two districts and now it was 33.33 per cent in Golaghat and 47.33 per cent in Sivasagar. She further said that there had been a significant increase in household income.

Vice chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka stressed on proper collection of baseline data pertaining to household income of farmers and subsequent increase after project implementation, publishing of research papers so that the rice varieties were established to have been produced by the University and quantifying all the data including residue, carbon footfall, and other parameters so that a policy framework could be derived and the project replicated elsewhere.

The same project is also being implemented in two districts of Odisha under Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.

