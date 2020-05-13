AAU professor found hanging in office room

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 12: A professor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Abhijit Sharma of the agronomy department was found hanging in his office room of the university on Tuesday.

He was spotted by a worker from outside the window and alerted the authorities.

Sharma who resides in the 15 units of the old campus is suspected to have committed suicide after he came to office early at about 8 am.

A source said that Sharma was reportedly involved in the sexual harassment of a post graduate female student, whom he was guiding.

The student, who is a resident of Guwahati had lodged a complaint in this regard with the director of Post Graduate Studies, Ajit Baishya. Recently Sharma had been removed as her major advisor by an order from the vice chancellor on health grounds.

The student, who had only one semester left to complete her post graduate thesis had said that she had been facing this harassment for more than a year and would not like to complete her post graduation under him.

Sharma was also transferred to RARS, Titabar through a letter given to him by the authorities on Monday evening.

The source said that Sharma may have committed suicide out of shame.

The police have confirmed that Sharma left behind a suicide note in which he stated that he had been betrayed by the authorities.

“Prima facie it looks to be case of suicide and we will look into what is written in the suicide note that he left behind,” a police official said.

Police further said that he had told his family that he had to take a class at 8 am.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Another source said that though Sharma was a brilliant man academically and had published a few books he was not much liked by his colleagues due to misbehaviour. His body has been sent for post-mortem.