AAU to Set Up Wildlife Research Centre at Khanapara Campus

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 1: The Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is set to launch a slew of initiatives including a research centre on wildlife conservation and a distance- learning programme.

In his New Year’s address to the AAU fraternity at the Dr MC Das Memorial Auditorium at the university campus at Borbheta here on Saturday, vice-chancellor Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, announced the establishment of a research centre on wildlife life at the university’s College of Veterinary Science campus, Khanapara, Guwahati.

Dr Deka also disclosed the possibility of launching distance-learning courses while speaking about the plans for 2022.

Dr Deka said that it has been felt that a dedicated research centre on wildlife was very much needed in view of the region having a vast habitat for wildlife housing a wide range of species.

He said that the College of Veterinary Science had eminent experts dealing with wildlife like Professor Kushal Konwar Sarma, head of Surgery and Radiology department, who was conferred the Padmashree Award in 2020 and is known globally for his contribution towards elephant and rhino health care.

“There were other experts like Dr Bhupen Sarma, Dr Dwijen Kalita and many others and in view of the expertise a plan had been initiated to set up a centre for wildlife research and training,” Dr Deka said.

The vice-chancellor stated that the Forest department would be involved in the project and discussions with global wildlife conservation organisations too were initiated to support the proposed centre.

He hoped the centre could contribute a lot in wildlife conservation efforts in the region. Dr Deka further said that the varsity has taken up a plan to start Distance-Learning Programmes.

He said that in view of the present situation there was a need for taking up certificate and diploma courses online aimed at imparting vocational skills to 10+2 passed or those not successful.

The vice-chancellor said that online courses for Agriculture graduates and master degree holders to sharpen their skills will be launched this year as well.

He said courses have been designed by making self-learning videos for both the categories and later 15 to 20 days hands-on training will be provided to the students of such programmes.

Dr Deka also stated the AAU has taken up another place to stress on natural farming and this year the university would carry out double-cropping in 200 hectares of land.

He further disclosed that the AAU would take up several initiatives to boost agri-entrepreneurship.

Earlier, the AAU registrar Tapan Kumar Gohain anchored the ceremony which was broadcast via YouTube and was made available to all colleges, research stations, KVKs, etc. of AAU.