Abdul Khaleque’s SOS to Piyush Goyal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 18: Congress MP from Barpeta Abdul Khaleque has written a letter to railway minister Piyush Goyal apprising him of the hardships being faced by the stranded people of Assam in various states owing to the ongoing lockdown.

In his letter he requested the Union Minister to reserve at least 400 seats for stranded people of Assam in the special trains so that they may reach their homes at the earliest.

Khaleque further added, “Not only in Delhi but many people are also stranded in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telegana, Kerela, Harayana and many more.”

He urged Goyal to run special trains from these states too in order to rescue the needy from their plight in this time of crisis.”