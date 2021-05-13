Abhayapuri elderly couple lives in penury, seeks assistance

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, May 12: Untouched by any government scheme, an elderly couple has been living a life of immense hardship at Charipunia No. 1 village of Chakrabhum Gaon Panchayat under Abhayapuri police station in Bongaigaon.

The old man named Letho Ray lives with his differently abled wife at a dilapidated house. Their only son lives in Lakhimpur and has not maintained any communication with his parents over the last two years.

The couple who survive on begging has not yet received any benefit from government schemes. Despite belonging to below poverty line (BPL), they have neither gotten a house under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) or a ration card.

“My wife is mute. Our son lives in Lakhimpur after his marriage. He has had no contact with us for the last 2 years. We live on begging. We have not got anything from the government. I requested the Panchayat president for a tube well, but he has not paid heed yet. Even our member (Mrs Nath) took away our Rs 1,000,” said Letho Ray.

On Tuesday, the plight of the elderly couple was first brought to light by two reporters from Srijangram – Dwipjyoti Ray, Sourav Jyoti Das and Guwahati-based journalist Rinkumani Pathak.

“We published the story on a Facebook page – Guruttopurna. The news went viral and received immense response from the audience. Many people have come forward to help the couple,” said Dwipjyoti Ray.