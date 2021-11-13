Abhi-Neel lynching case: Forensic expert records statement

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 12: After a long interval, one expert of forensic science who investigated as well as examined the infamous and sensational Abhijeet-Neel mob lynching case in detail, recorded his statement in Nagaon district and sessions court on Friday.

Over 60 eyewitness as well as others recorded their respective statements in connection with the gruesome lynching of the two Guwahati based cultural activists, sources said adding that some 10-12 people were yet to record their statements in the court in connection to the incident.

Significantly, the youths – Abhijeet and Neel were brutally killed by a insane mob when they went to visit a remote and lonely uphill in Karbi Anglong district three years back and the gruesome lynching drew a sharp reaction across the country.

